Midwest City begins roadwork on SE 15th Street

Midwest City is beginning a lengthy road project this week.

The city is planning to resurface SE 15t Street between Midwest Blvd. and Oelke Drive, which is near Rose State College. Work is expected to start Monday, Feb. 20.

The project is expected to take six months to complete and cause lane closures and delays for motorists. Traffic will remain open through the duration of the project.

Work will begin on SE 15th St. near Midwest Blvd. and move west towards Oelke Dr. Crews will begin resurfacing the north side of the street and open the south side for traffic.

As part of the project, the city will rebuild the intersection of SE 15th St. and Midwest Blvd. The project will not widen the intersection, but existing medians will be removed.

The work is estimated to cost about $2.3 million with the state covering 80 percent and the city the remaining 20 percent.

Suit Construction Co., of Edmond, is overseeing the project.