Reward offered in search for triple murder suspect

The Midwest City Police Department and some local bankers are offering several thousands of dollars in reward money for the successful apprehension of Romon Pugh. Pugh is wanted in connection with last Saturday’s triple homicide at 524 E. Babb Drive and has an outstanding arrest warrant out of Oklahoma County for three counts of First Degree Murder. Pugh is considered armed and dangerous.

“Our hopes are that this money will generate some renewed interest in people doing the right thing by turning Pugh over to law enforcement,” Chief Brandon Clabes said. “The longer Pugh is outstanding, the greater risk of an innocent citizen, a police officer or Pugh himself getting injured or killed increases as every minute passes. He needs to be taken into custody and it needs to be now!”

Lucretia Mitchell-Spencer, 47, was arrested on Wednesday for Harboring a Fugitive after it was learned she assisted Pugh in avoiding apprehension during the last few days. She is currently being held at the Oklahoma County jail and her bond is $50,000. If it is discovered other individuals are helping Pugh, they too could also be charged.

The United States Marshal’s Fugitive Squad, the Oklahoma City Gang Unit and several officers from the Midwest City Police Department continue to work relentlessly in locating Pugh. If anyone has information as to his whereabouts, we strongly encourage you to contact your local law enforcement agency or the Midwest City Police Department at 739-1306.