Midwest City police investigating triple homicide
By Jeff Harrison | January 29, 2017 | 0
The Midwest City Police Department is investigating a triple homicide in the 500 block of E. Babb.
Our 911 emergency operations received a call at approximately 8:49 p.m. on Saturday and the caller indicated “something bad” had happened at the house. When officers arrived they found three individuals dead inside the home.
Police have a suspect and are working with the Oklahoma County District Attorney’s Office and the U.S. Marshal’s Fugitive Squad in an attempt to find the individual. Police Chief Brandon Clabes said “This is not a random act.”
Clabes said they plan to release more detailed information and the suspect information this afternoon.
