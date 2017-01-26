Wrestling falls just short of dual state

By Brody Feldmann

Staff Writer

The Mustang wrestling team hosted district duals last Thursday afternoon and finished 2-1.The Broncos 2-1 record fell just short to Norman (#9) to punch their ticket to dual state.

The Broncos started off the day losing to Norman 24-42 in the opening dual. In the midst of the dual the Broncos also lost starting 220 pounder Austin Brown due to injury.

But, the Broncos would rebound from the loss with an upset victory over the Westmoore Jaguars (#8) 35-33. The dual came down to the last match of the dual when Cameron Picklo picked up a fall for six points and the victory.

At that moment the crowd was the loudest it has been in some time. Everyone knew that the ticket to dual state depended on the outcome of the Norman vs Westmoore dual.

If Westmoore wins it would be a three way tie and if Norman wins then the Tigers go to dual state. The Tigers edged out a victory over the Jaguars 39-37 and punched their ticket to dual state.

The Broncos last dual was against an outmatched Midwest City Bombers which the Broncos won 64-12. Mustang with a 2-1 record finished as the district runner-ups.

Over the weekend the Broncos competed in the Owasso team dual tournament where the Broncos finished the weekend 4-3.

Mustang lost to Lebanon (MO) 24-41 in the first dual of the tournament. Then turned around and defeated Enid (OK) 51-27 before losing to 5A’s No. 1 Perry, OK.

Then the Broncos rattled off three straight dual victories over Owasso 34-33, Bentonville (AR) 31-25 and Springdale Har-Ber (AR) 45-24. In the last dual of the tournament Pittsburgh (KS) defeated Mustang 34-42.

Wrestlers who stood out for the Broncos in the two events were; Justin Austin 6-3, Picklo 8-0 (six pins), Joe Lupton 9-1 (four pins), Trey Edwards 7-2 (three pins), Cooper Meadows 9-0 (four pins), Gage McBride 7-3 (four pins), and Blake Russell 8-2 (two pins).

Mustang wrestled in a dual last night against 4A No. 1 and nationally ranked 12th Tuttle Tigers at the Mustang Event Center. The results were after press time look for the dual recap in next Wednesday’s Mustang Times.

The Broncos next event will be regionals on February 17th and 18th with the location to be announced at a later date.