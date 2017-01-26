Record weekend

By Brody Feldmann

Staff Writer

EDMOND- The Broncos swimming team traveled to Edmond on Saturday to compete in the Central Oklahoma Athletic Conference (COAC) meet hosted at Mitch Park.

The boys team finished in eight place overall as the girls finished in ninth. The team took eighth overall at the conference meet.

There were two school records broken on the day with Matthew Jensen being a part of both of them.

Jensen broke the schools 100 meter back record, which was set last year, during a seventh place finish and a time of 1:00.13. The time was his best of the season by 1.46 seconds remarkable for being this late in the season.

“Jensen is also close to the 50 free record. Him and Brown both are really close to the 50 and 100 free records so Jensen has a few more chances here,” head coach Tony Evans said.

The other school record broken was the boys 200 meter medley relay. Jensen, Jacob Hesser, Zachary Boyanton and Lane Brown took fourth at the COAC just one place from medaling with a 1:50.02 finish.

“That is a record that they have been shooting for all year and they finally got it,” Evans said.

Mustang only had one individual finish with a medal and that was Hannah Hamilton (FR) in the 100 meter fly. Hamilton had a time of 1:04.46 which was good enough for a third place finish.

“She was our highest placer and she actually medaled. If you think about the schools at that meet, some of the best teams in the state. So just being able to medal as a freshman was special for her,” Evans said.