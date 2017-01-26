Mustang swimming’s depth is too much for Enid

By Brody Feldmann

Staff Writer

ENID- The Mustang swimming team traveled to Enid on Monday night to compete in a head-to-head meet with the Enid Plainsmen. The Broncos depth was just too much for the Plainsmen and Mustang walked away victorious.

“We swam really well. We were just fine tuning some things before regionals since this is the last one until regionals,” head coach Tony Evans said.

The Broncos finished with 10 first place finishes on the night.

“Obviously we have a lot more depth than Enid. I kind of knew going in that the points would look real lopsided which it did but Enid usually puts one kid out in every event,” Evans said.

In the relays Mustang had first place finishes in the; female 200 meter medley relay with Hannah Hamilton, Mazie Garza, Reagan Hilley and Rachel Dawson. The male 200 meter medley relay and the male 200 free relay built of the same four swimmers Matthew Jensen, Jacob Hesser, Zachary Boyanton and Lane Brown. Also the female 400 meter free relay with Madison Wilson, Tori Anderson, Dene Saffell and Sadie Arwood.

Brown finished with two individual first place finishes in the 50 meter free (0:24.15) and also the 100 meter free (0:53.34).

In the 200 meter free Hilley took first place with a finish of 2:21.73. Madyson Stout finished in 3:06.30 (-1.54) for a first place finish in the 200 meter IM.

In the 100 meter back the Broncos had a sweep with Hamilton winning the female race with a time of 1:15.03 and Jensen winning the male race with a finish of 1:04.29.

Also in the 100 meter fly the Broncos’ Boyanton took first with a time of 1:06.27.

Mustang won’t be back in the water until the regional meet which will be hosted at Mitch Park on February 3rd and 4th.

“These kids want to see how you make an A final in the state swim meet. So it was good for some of these kids to see and everyone got to swim pretty much,” Evans said.