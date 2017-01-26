Mustang shopping center getting a facelift

By Jon Watje

Managing Editor

Work has begun to transform and modernize the Trade Center Shopping Center in Mustang.

The center’s owner, Ryan Dang, said that the center is now undergoing a remodel of the exterior to update the façade. Other improvements have been made the center, including a Stage clothing store, Hibbett’s Sporting Goods and a Cash Plus grocery store which have brought a fresh look to the center, but leaving other parts untouched.

“The owner received the permit to do the improvements to the rest of the shopping center,” said Community Development Director Melissa Helsel.

Dang said it was time to improve the look of the center after the other improvements were made in recent years.

“We have two buildings for the center and both of them will be remodeled,” Dang said. “The remodeling will not match the other stores exactly, but it will look very nice after we are done with the façade work.”

The shopping center has been in Mustang for many years and Dang said he hopes the remodel will help attract more business and customers to the area.

“We just want to fix it up to make it look nicer, it has been here for a long time,” he said. “We are hoping it will take about 5 or 6 months to finish the work.”