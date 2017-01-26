Broncos tame Antlers

DEER CREEK- The Mustang boys basketball team finished with a fifth place finish in the Bruce Gray Invitational over the weekend. The Broncos defeated Deer Creek in the consolation finals which was Mustang’s second time to beat the Antlers on their home court.

In the opening round the Broncos drew the Putnam City Pirates which they beat two weeks ago in the Putnam City Invitational 54-48.

This go around the Pirates had the Broncos number and defeated Mustang 52-37.

Mustang did not play well and committed nine turnovers while only forcing seven. The Broncos got off to another slow start and was trailing 23-14 at halftime. Putnam City scored 14 points in the second quarter alone.

“If we could ever figure out the first half how to score 30 points in the first half we might be a ball club. I’m proud of these kids and we got better today (Saturday),” head coach Foreman said.

The Broncos only had one player in the double digits of scoring which was Quantrell Jackson which had 14 points and 12 of them came in the second half.

After Jackson the second closest scorer was Diego Gray with eight. Zalek Sharp which would go on and be named to the All-Tournament team only had two points in the ballgame.

“It feels good. I’ve put a lot of work in and it finally paid off,” Sharp said.

The Broncos rebounded the next night defeating Ponca City 47-40 in the second round to head to the consolation finals on Saturday night to face host Deer Creek.

In the consolation finals the Broncos defeated Deer Creek 48-46 in overtime on the Antlers home court. This was the Broncos second time to beat Deer Creek on their home court this season.

“It feels good to know that we have the confidence over them. But, we can’t get a big head over this because we still have a long season to go,” Sharp said.

Mustang had three players in double digits scoring; Jackson finished with 13 points and two rebounds, Sharp added 13 points of his own and Gray had 12 points and seven rebounds against the Antlers. Phil Baker finished the game with his highest scoring game since the first game of the season with eight points and 12 rebounds.

Deer Creek hit a three pointer with less than one second on the clock to send the game into overtime. The Broncos could have folded their tent and given up but, the Broncos went out and fought. Mustang won the overtime period 9-7 to come out victorious 48-46.

“They hit a big three there to go to overtime. We guarded everyone we told them to guard and their post guy pops the corner and hits a three. Tip your cap to them and go to overtime and win and we did,” Foreman said.

Last Tuesday night the Broncos fell to the No. 2 team in the state Edmond North 55-45. The Broncos had their chances especially late. Mustang trailed by four with just over two minutes to go and missed an open three and three straight free throws on back-to-back-to-back possessions.

Mustang plays again on Friday night at Westmoore (#5) tipoff is scheduled for 7:30 P.M. at Westmoore high school.

“It’s good a lot of people doubted us but we are improving every day and proving people wrong,” Sharp said.