Eads appointed to city council

A seat on the City Council didn’t stay empty for long.

Mayor Matt Dukes appointed Susan Eads to fill the vacant Ward One post on Jan. 10. She will serve the remainder of the unexpired term of former councilman Daniel McClure which ends in April 2018.

“I’m very excited for the opportunity to serve on the council and hope that I can be of service to the community,” Eads said.

Eads is an attorney with the Oklahoma Health Care Authority, serving as deputy general counsel. She previously worked in private practice with experience in the insurance matters.

She has been active in her neighborhood association and local school since moving to the Original Mile in August 2014. Eads helped resurrect the parent teacher association at Jarman Middle School, where her daughter is a student.

Through her involvement in the organizations, Eads said she has become in tune to city issues, especially efforts to redevelop the Original Mile.

“I think it’s a great opportunity to transform the Original Mile into a real gem,” she said.

Since meeting with Dukes about the vacancy, Eads said she’s been researching and preparing for the position. She believes her legal background and community involvement give her a solid base, but knows there will be a learning curve. She also hopes to meet with McClure to learn more about issues in Ward One.

“I’m sure I will need some acclimation and I’m always willing to learn from others,” she said.

Eads grew up in rural Illinois and graduated from the University of Illinois. She later moved to Oklahoma in 1995 to attend law school at the University of Oklahoma. After law school, she stayed in the Oklahoma City area.

Eads is an education advocate and regularly volunteers and supports education related organizations. She has served as a volunteer judge for high school mock trial, promoted Oklahoma Promise program, Special Olympics and others.

The city council approved Eads’ appointment during Tuesday night’s meeting. She will be officially sworn in as the Ward One councilmember during the next meeting on Jan. 24.

Ward One includes much of the west part of the city including the Original Mile.