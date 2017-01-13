Public invited to attend a meeting on future I-40 project in Midwest City

The Oklahoma Department of Transportation is hosting a public meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday to present information on a future project to replace the Douglas Blvd. bridge over I-40 and to reconstruct the I-40 and Douglas Blvd. interchange in Midwest City.

I-40 is proposed to be widened to six lanes in this area to accommodate current and future traffic demand as well as address safety and congestion issues. The proposed project also will remove the Engle Road bridge over I-40 just west of Douglas Blvd.

The purpose of the meeting is to inform the public of the proposed project and to gather input about the proposed interchange alternatives under consideration, which include a single point urban interchange, a tight urban diamond interchange or a reconstructed cloverleaf design. Right-of-way acquisition and utilities relocation are anticipated in FFY 2017 and construction is tentatively scheduled for FFY 2020.

Once a preferred alternative is selected, ODOT will move forward with detailed environmental studies and final design. Meeting attendees will be able to view the proposed plan, speak with engineers and planners and give input on the proposed improvements.

More information will be available after the meeting at https://ok.gov/odot/Programs_and_Projects/Public_Meetings_and_Hearings/index.html

I-40 and Douglas Blvd. Public Meeting

Tuesday, Jan. 17

6 p.m.

Rose State College

Bill Atkinson Student Center, Raider Room

6420 S.E. 15th St.

Midwest City

Those who would like to attend this meeting but find it difficult due to disability, architectural barrier or other special needs may contact Frank Roesler III, Public Involvement Officer, at 405-521-2350 or email him at publicmeetings@odot.org. For more information, visit www.odot.org/publicmeetings.