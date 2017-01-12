Young wrestlers win hardware

By Brody Feldmann

Staff Writer

Twitter: BFeldo14

OKLAHOMA CITY- The Mustang little league wrestling team, Matrix, coached by the high school head coach Brian Picklo had a strong outing at USJOC over the weekend.

“This goes back to the resurgence of Mustang wrestling. The good thing about is division five is a three year age group and almost every one of our kids was at the bottom of that age group,” Picklo said.

Mustang won first place as a team in division five which is eighth grade through sophomore year. Matrix doubled the points of the runner-up.

“The very first time we won a division was in 2012 and we have now won a division every year since then,” Picklo said.

Matrix also took home the second place trophy in division two, which is second and third grade. The team finished with 22 individual placers on the weekend.

In a tournament with over 2,000 wrestlers from all over the United States the Matrix had seven individual champions; Tate Picklo, Kolby DePron, Tucker Owens, Shelton Chastain, Kody Routledge, Thomas Todd and Jude Smith.

Second place; Brannigan Reyes, Joe Sylvester, Kaden Smith, Chapman McKown, and Jackson Pickelsimer and in third place was Sunshine Rounsaville.

Fifth place; Jack Kitchingham, Blake Sanchez, Holden Martin, Brent Dawson, and Jarin Dennis while Ean Wells took sixth.

In the novice division Caleb Williamson took fourth, Dalton Perkins finished fifth and Seth Brown took home sixth.

“This is one of the biggest tournaments that any of these kids will compete in. It’s a fantastic tournament and a tough tournament so to be at the top of that level is outstanding,” Picklo said.