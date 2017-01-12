Showing Toughness

By Brody Feldmann

Last Thursday night the Broncos wrestling team dominated on their way to two dual victories over Southmoore (57-13) and Putnam City (45-22).

“Our boys wrestled tough and with intensity and purpose. Those two teams, I don’t think were a huge challenge for us, but it’s always good to get some matches in and test ourselves when it matters,” head coach Brian Picklo said.

The Sabercats and the Pirates came to the Mustang Event Center and left with a lopsided defeat from the Mustang grapplers.

In the dual against Southmoore the Broncos had six pins, one victory by forfeit and a tech fall. Mustang only allowed one Sabercat pin in the dual.

The highlight of the dual was at the 220 weight class when Austin Brown was losing to Reel Jordan (SHS) 6-3 with 20 seconds left. Brown connected on a five point throw and held Jordan on his back for the final seconds to hang on and win 8-6.

“That is just the kind of caliber of kid he is, he is always going to fight. It was a great win for him even though I don’t think he thought so,” Picklo said. “Just to have that fight and drive to have the willingness to risk it at the end was the determining factor in his ability to come out successful. That was a lesson for all of those kids that we aren’t out of the match until the final whistle blows.”

Brock Ross had two falls on the night over Joyce Russell (SHS) and Julian Najera (PC). Cooper Meadows won by tech fall over Max Upchurch (SHS) and pinned Tomas Santana of Putnam City. Gage McBride won by fall over Cameron Carter (SHS) and also by a forfeit against Putnam City.

Against the Pirates, Mustang finished the dual with six pins and a victory by forfeit while only giving up two pins.

“That’s been our fight (to not give up pins) and our struggle so it’s coming around. We have been under construction so it’s good to see that,” Picklo said. “We just have to keep on maintaining that level of competitiveness in our next couple events.”

Cameron Picklo won both matches by a 14-1 major decision over Wade Petering (SHS) and a fall against Brenden Kingsland of Putnam City. Trey Edwards had two falls on the nigh over Joe Reynolds of Southmoore and Juan Figueroa of Putnam City.

The Broncos were supposed to travel to wrestle in the Geary Invitational over the weekend. But, the weather did not allow the Broncos to make the trip to the prestigious tournament.

Also the weather pushed back the basketball tournament at Putnam City West this weekend which led to the dual between Mustang and Putnam City West to be canceled.

“We have an open date on the 26th, 27th and the 28th of January. I’m trying to look at getting something there to make up for Geary and Norman because we are desperately in need of mat time,” Picklo said.

Mustang will wrestle at Putnam City North on Thursday before competing in the Central Oklahoma Athletic Conference tournament hosted at Westmoore this Friday and Saturday.