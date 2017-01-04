Team dives into new year

By Brody Feldmann

Staff Writer

Mustang’s swimming teams are ready to get 2017 started with a splash. The boys team is ranked 10th in the state while the girls are just outside the top ten.

Both teams started the season with a meet victory over Piedmont and Duncan which was hosted by Duncan.

The boys team defeated all three Edmond schools for the first time in Mustang swimming history.

“Well I think the first semester they swam really well and opened some eyes. You can tell by the rankings that are showing up that people are starting to put us higher than we have ever been,” head coach Tony Evans said.

After the victory over the Edmond schools the Mustang teams opened up a lot of eyes and the coaches from around the state are starting to take notice.

The relays for both boys and girls continue to dominate whoever gets in the pool next to them. The Broncos relays have been a strong point for them for many years and nothing is different this year.

The teams have many swimmers starting to step up and take charge and lead by example in the pool.

“On the boys side the three seniors; Hesser, Jensen and Mayfield are a big part. Along with Boyanton and Brown those are all guys that are making up the bulk of the relays,” Evans said.

There are a few young underclassmen and freshman starting to find their groove with Brady Coulter, Draper Goosetree and Coby Keller.

The girls are led by Mazie Garza and Tori Anderson. Young Hannah Hamilton and Reagan Hilley are performing well for the Broncos and adding depth to the team.

“The two young girls Hilley and Hamilton really swam very well in the first semester and we hope they continue to improve,” Evans said.

The swimming team gets back in the water competitively on January 10th at Mitch Park at the Putnam City Invitational. After the PC Invitational the Broncos only have four meets left; COAC (1/21), Enid (1/23), Regionals (2/3-4) and State (2/17-18).

The season is winding down but, the team continues to improve in the pool and coach Evans feels confident that they will finish strong.

“I think the first semester went really, really well and now we just have to translate that into the second semester and see what there ends us up at the state swim meet,” Evans said.