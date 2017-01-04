Ready to soar in 2017

Brody Feldmann

Staff Writer

The Broncos girls basketball team finished the first semester with a 3-2 record which was good enough for a No. 16 ranking.

“We obviously finished the semester very well. The bad thing is that we had a three week layoff so it feels like we started all over,” head coach Kevin Korstjens.

Mustang is averaging 47.2 points per game on offense and only giving up an average of 42.6 points per game on defense.

“Offensively we would like to get in the high 50’s or 60’s which I think that we can do. Our free throw percentage is something that I feel can easily be improved. The 42 points defensively is good I feel but we would like to improve the 47 points by eight to twelve points at least,” Korstjens said.

On opening night the Broncos traveled to No. 5 Deer Creek and fell to the Antlers 42-60. The game was close until late in the fourth quarter when Deer Creek pulled away due to too many Mustang turnovers.

The second game of the season Edmond Memorial pulled out a close one over Mustang with a 42-47 loss for the Broncos.

The Broncos started the season 0-2 but they would get in the winning column at the Southern Oklahoma Classic hosted in Plainview.

Mustang defeated the OKC Storm 60-41 in the opening round in Plainview. The Broncos had three stand out in the scoring column; Logan Haller with 16, Mia Brown with 11 and Ellise Foreman had nine.

In the semifinal game Mustang defeated 4A’s No.4 team Broken Bow 45-24. Along with the stellar defensive showing Abby Niehues finished with 11 points and Brown finished with nine.

The Broncos would face Muldrow the No. 17 ranked team in 4A, Mustang would win 47-41. Cur-Tiera Haywood led the team with 18 points in the championship.

Brown was named the tournament most valuable player and Haywood was named to the All-Tournament team. Brown finished the tournament averaging eight points, seven rebounds and seven assists on the weekend.

The basketball team hits the ground running this week following the winter break and heads to Skiatook to compete in the Skiatook Tournament this weekend. Fort Gibson will be there the 4A No.1 ranked team who just defeated Choctaw, Broken Arrow, Owasso whose top ten and Bartlesville as well.

“We have been trying to get back into it because hopefully with the weather permitting we can play on Thursday. Once we start playing on Thursday we are rolling until the playoffs without many breaks,” Korstjens said.

The Broncos will host No. 8 Norman on January 10th and then will also host unranked Southmoore on January 13th. Mustang will travel to Edmond on January 17th to face off with the No. 17 Edmond North Huskies.

The team is looking for some consistent play from Brown, Haywood, and Haller but, they still need a few more players to step up and take some pressure off of that trio.

“It almost feels like we are almost starting over. We kind of have an idea of where we can go but, with a three week layoff you never know how we are going to respond to that,” Korstjens said.