New year, new focus

By Brody Feldmann

Staff Writer

The Mustang Broncos boys basketball team went into the winter break with a 2-3 record and a ranking of 20th through the first five games of the season.

“We are sitting 2-3 and we could be 5-0 or just as easily 0-5,” head coach Robert Foreman said. “All five games have been possession ball games and the last game of the semester was a double overtime game with Star Spencer and was just a back and forth battle which all of our games will be.”

Early in the season the Broncos have had a hard time getting the lid off of the basket only averaging 50.6 points per game. But, the defense has been doing its job for the most part and only giving up 52.2 points per game.

“We just need to stick a few more shots in the basket. 52 points in 6A is fine that will win you ball games but, you must score a few more points,” Foreman said. “Those numbers are a little skewed on both ends we gave up 80 to Star Spencer and scored 75 in a game that we lost so take that game out and both numbers are less than that.”

The Broncos opened the season under new head coach Robert Foreman and assistant coach Dan Hays with a nail biting 56-54 victory over Deer Creek.

That game against the Antlers is the only game of the season that Mustang has faced a non-ranked team.

In the second game of the season Mustang lost to the 15th ranked Edmond Memorial Bulldogs 40-48. This was the second of only two non-tournament games before break.

In the Panther Classic hosted by Harrah, which was packed with ranked teams from multiple classes. Mustang opened the tournament with a victory over 2A No. 16, Northeast 45-39 behind a 20 point performance from Quantrell Jackson.

Mustang faced off against the host, 4A No. 4 Harrah, in the second day of the tournament and dropped the game 37-40. The Broncos held University of Oklahoma signee Brady Manek to only seven points.

In the consolation finals Jackson ignited for 31 points in a double overtime loss to 3A No. 6, Star Spencer 75-80. The loss to Star Spencer sent the team back home with a fourth place finish in Plainview.

“Over break we have made progress in all the areas we were hoping to improve, offensively especially. We are working on getting the ball to in the hands of the main guys and really focusing on finding at least one more person to add to the rotation,” Foreman said.

Now that the break is over Mustang will get back on the court but, it will not be easy. The Broncos compete in the Putnam City Invitational January 5th-7th, they open with the No. 1 team in the state Tulsa Union.

The Broncos will have two home games next week against No. 12 Norman on Tuesday, January 10th and unranked Southmoore on Friday, January 17th. But, then the next Tuesday (1/17) the Broncos travel to Edmond North which is the No. 2 ranked team in 6A.

The team has had some consistency in Phil Baker, Diego Gray and Jackson but, they will need some other guys to step up in the scoring facet if they want to make a push in the postseason.

“We’ve got to get Jackson more shots. He has been our leading scorer through five games and he has really played well,” Foreman said. “Diego and Phil Baker are giving us about what we expected but we need to get more out of Zalek Sharp. He hasn’t reached double figures in a game but, once he does that we will start seeing some more success.”