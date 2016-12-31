Local Band and radio station offer NYE Fun in Midwest City

By Tonya Little

Contributing Writer

Local country band Riders Ford has teamed up with 99.7 Hank FM and the Sheraton Hotel in Midwest City at the Reed Conference Center to offer a night of New Year’s Eve fun called “The Boot Scootin’ New Years Eve Party”. The package includes a hotel room, dinner, champagne toast at midnight, live music with Riders Ford along with Ken Pomeroy, breakfast the next morning and a 2pm checkout, all for $189 per couple. A good way to stay close and avoid the hassle of being out and about and having to drive from one place to another. You can find more information on www.crankthehank.com.

“Skip the DUI and come out Hank’s Boot Scootin New Years Eve party in Midwest City,” said the Hank Fm advertisement.

Riders Ford has been a staple in the Midwest City live music scene, playing the Landing Zone frequently for the last several years since becoming a band in 2008. Not only are the guys from around this area, they also just finished recording their new album “Second Half Life” the week before Christmas at Castle Row Studios in Del City.

“Riders Ford found their sound the old fashioned way through rigorous road testing. Preferring to learn in the trenches instead of the rehearsal studio, the band honed their sound via live shows. From performing at dingy little corner bars to State Fair stages, from bike rallies to rodeos, and from small town festivals to luxurious resorts Riders Ford has gained a loyal following. The band has shared the stage with such red dirt notables as Kevin Fowler, Cody Canada, Jason Boland, Casey Donahue, Bart Crow, the Great Divide, Brandon Jenkins, the Red Dirt Rangers, William Clark Green, Rich O’Toole, Bo Phillips, Curtis Grimes, the Damn Quails, Chad Sullins and many more,” explains their website bio.

For more information about the band you can visit www.ridersford.com.