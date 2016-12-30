Store clerk shot during armed robbery

Midwest City police are looking for a suspect who shot a store clerk Thursday evening.

The shooting happened about 8:30 p.m. during an robbery at Tuti’s Food Market, 712 S. Post Road, just south of Reno Avenue.

Police say a male suspect walked into the store and demanded money. The suspect later shot the clerk in the hand and stole money from the store. He later fled on foot.

The victim was treated and released from a local hospital.

Police said the male suspect was wearing a disguise during the armed robbery.