Thank you for a great year in sports

This last year has been a true blessing not only getting started in the profession of my dreams but, getting to do it in my hometown that I grew up in.

My family and I moved to Mustang 22 years ago when my father got a coaching job at the Mustang High School. He would coach football and freshman baseball while teaching Biology at the freshman center before moving to ISI at Mustang North Middle School.

I grew up idolizing my brother and sister who were both successful athletes while donning the black and red of a Broncos uniform.

My brother who was the starting quarterback and an All-State shortstop for the baseball team is who I wanted to be when I got to the high school and play under the Friday night lights. But, instead I would start as the outside linebacker for the football team my junior and senior season.

My football career would be cut short due to surgery but, with this great profession of mine I will be around sports for the rest of my life and I wouldn’t ask for anything else.

The community of Mustang has always been great to my family and me. The community was just that for my first year as the sports journalist at the Mustang Times.

I look forward to continue to grow as a sports journalist while this town keeps growing and is successful in all sports. This past year was everything I could ask for and more.

Thank you all for the support and I’m looking forward to a great 2017 sports year. GO BRONCOS!