Mustang teams had a solid year in 2016

The Mustang Broncos athletics had a very successful 2016 calendar year. Despite not winning any state titles the Broncos were a force to be reckoned with in all sports.

Mustang had three teams make an appearance in the semifinals with the 8-4 football team, 33-6-1 softball team, and the 14-4 girls soccer team under first year head coach Lindsay Riggs.

The Broncos boys soccer made the quarterfinals and finished with a 12-5 record under head coach Jared Homer.

Mustang’s baseball team finished 28-11 and lost in the regional championship. Later head coach Scott Selby stepped down from the head coaching position and the Broncos hired Keanon Simon.

The volleyball team under first year head coach Steve Hajek had their first winning record in a few years going 21-10 before losing in the regional championship.

Not only did team sports do good but individual athletes made a name for themselves in 2016.

Rachel Hamel finished with a silver and bronze medal at the state track meet as a freshman. Damien Close took home two sixth place finishes at the state track meet for the boys track team.

Both tennis teams sent five players to the state tournament last spring and the boys team had one placer in No. 2 doubles Jason Atkins and Tony Nguyen took sixth. The girls tennis team finished with both doubles teams taking home fifth with No.1 doubles Stevie Josey and Alexis Le and No. 2 doubles Sarah Atkins and Michelle Vo.

Wrestling had their best finish since 2011 with a second place finish from Kaden Truelove and a fourth place finish from Cooper Meadows.

The Broncos girls cross country team took fourth at state and had two top ten finishes with Madison Cornelious taking fifth and Emma Downing took sixth both qualifying for All-State. The boys cross country team took eighth as a team while Fabian Ramirez took 11th at state just one spot from All-State.

Lauren Sloan took 17th at state for the girls golf team on her way to an All-State bid.

Mustang had 16 athletes and one coach named to the All-State teams in 2016: Chandler Garrett (Football), Curtis Haywood II (Basketball), Lauren Sloan (Golf), Lana Monzon (Volleyball), Skylar Fuller (Baseball), Stevie Josey (Tennis), Tony Nguyen (Tennis), Samantha Jones (Swimming), Charlie Bowen (Soccer), Victor Tovar (Soccer), Jaci Jones (Soccer), Kelsey Bumgarner (Soccer), Coach Lindsay Riggs (Soccer), Kaden Truelove (Wrestling), Madison Cornelious (Cross Country), Emma Downing (Cross Country).