Millers on the mat

By Brody Feldmann

Staff Writer

The Broncos wrestling team fell to rival Yukon High School 36-30 last Tuesday night at the Broncos Event Center.

“It was good in the sense that it was exciting. We were back and forth but, it wasn’t good to lose. It would have been a whole lot better if we would have won,” head coach Brian Picklo said.

Mustang won eight out of the 14 matches but only two of the wins were bonus point victories with two falls. But the Millers won six matches with all six being falls.

“We are still struggling that when we are losing we are giving up falls. They won six matches we won eight but all six of theirs were falls,” Picklo said. “If they win by points instead of falls we win that dual easily.”

Joe Lupton defeated Hanscom 10-2 at 106 and Cameron Picklo pinned Burgett at 113 pounds. But the Broncos slipped up at 120 and 126 pounds Prince Stevenson and Weldon Bryan both were pinned.

Trey Edwards defeated Bailey 11-5 in the 132 pound match before the Broncos fell again at the 138 weight division to Braden Fowler.

“We didn’t get enough bonus points when we had the opportunities,” Picklo said.

Chaz Meadows fell to Gilmore, a Reno National champion, at 145 pounds and Joey Carter fell to Hollingshead at 152 pounds. At 160 Cooper Meadows pinned Harn for six points but, Brock Ross was pinned at 170 by Vincent.

Gage McBride defeated Heger 9-4 at 182 pounds then Arin Copas pulled off an upset over Foster at 195 with a 4-3 victory. Then the two higher weights Austin Brown (220) defeated Gerber 6-2 and Blake Russell defeated Aldridge 11-7.

“I expected bonus points from the 220 and heavyweight but, we just didn’t get them. A big swing in the match was at 195 when Copas wrestled a kid he technically would lose to on paper but, Copas wrestled a heck of a match and just battled and beat a high ranked kid,” Picklo said.

The No. 5 Millers finished off the dual over the No. 9 Broncos 36-30 to advance to 3-0 in duals while Mustang fell to 1-2 in the early season.

“We addressed the problem last week and started every match at practice last week from our backs. They had to escape from their back before they could even wrestle,” Picklo said.