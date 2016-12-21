Former Bronco QB transferring to UCO

By Brody Feldmann

Staff Writer

Former Bronco Chandler Garrett decides to end his stay in Wyoming and transfer to become a Central Oklahoma Broncho.

“I’m super excited to be back closer to home to be able to watch the little brothers and sister grow up. Also be closer to my grandparents and at the end of the day that’s what really matters to me is my family and my relationship with them,” Garrett said.

Garrett was a successful quarterback at Mustang High School and would go on to be an All-State quarterback for the west team in the 6A All-State game.

As a senior on the Mustang football team Garrett led the team to a semifinal appearance. In his senior season Garrett finished with a 64.7 completion percentage, 2,489 yards, 21 touchdowns and nine interceptions. He also added 173 yards rushing and six touchdowns on the ground.

At Wyoming Garrett was behind redshirt sophomore starter Josh Allen and sophomore Nick Smith on the depth chart. Wyoming planned on redshirting Garrett.

“It was definitely tough especially when they are telling you that you have a chance to start from day one but that isn’t really the case,” he said.

Because of the redshirt Garrett will have four years of eligibility to play at University of Central Oklahoma. The UCO Bronchos finished the season 3-8 this year.

“The family aspect and Oklahoma are big reasons, the people in Oklahoma, the weather is crazy but you grow to love crazy. Also being closer to home and some football stuff that was happening. But, nothing was just really going the right way so I had to make the best business decision for me and that’s what I did and I’m just excited for the future,” he said.

Out of high school Garrett was the No. 8 recruit in Oklahoma according to 24/7 sports. He was a three star quarterback that was only offered by two division one schools, Air Force and Wyoming.

“I was just looking at it from a football perspective. Yeah its division one but, at the end of the day I want to spend my last four and five years of playing football actually playing football, the game I love. I don’t care if I’m playing in Checota, Mustang, Laramie Wyoming or Edmond it doesn’t matter I just love playing the game,” Garrett said.