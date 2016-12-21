Football players make All-District team

By Brody Feldmann

Staff Writer

The Mustang Broncos football team has ten players honored on the All-District football team. The Broncos finished the season 8-4 and made a trip to the state semifinals.

Defensive tackle Deontre Thomas earned the biggest honor while being named the defensive lineman of the year. Thomas will go on and play at the next level at Nebraska University.

“We may miss him as a leader more than we will miss how good of an athlete he is. He was the guy on defense if something was going bad, he was a coach on the field and the sideline he will be missed,” defensive coordinator Adam Gaylor said.

On defense the Broncos also had; Gage McBride (OLB), Carter Rees (Safety), Darion Richards (CB), and Austin Brown (DL) make the defensive All-District team.

“From day one Brownie, Darion and Gage were technicians. On every facet of the game the guy (Rees) had an impact,” Gaylor said. “I think he is under recruited honestly, I think a lot of guys are missing the boat on Carter.”

The Mustang offense had three named to the team in; Cody Pistole (OL), Caden Arthur (WR), and Ashton Jones (TE).

Both of the special teams standouts for the Broncos made the All-District team, Dillon Dean and Eric Carreon. Both of which were crucial to the Broncos success between Dean flipping field position and Carreon hitting the game winner against Southmoore.

The Broncos had many more on the team that deserved to be named to the team but this award is a senior only award.

“This was one of my favorite teams to coach, this 2016 Mustang group was as fun as a group for me to coach and be around. They would come over and be around my wife and kids and we love them all like they are our own,” Gaylor said.