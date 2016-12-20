Man dies in early morning fire

One person died and another was injured in a fire at mobile home early Tuesday morning.

Midwest City firefighters were called to 10343 Lejean Drive, near Reno Ave. and Post Rd., at 12:50 a.m. after a neighbor reported seeing flames coming from the mobile home. Firefighters from nearby Station 5 were on scene within minutes. Crews knocked down the fire in about 30 minutes, according to fire officials.

Maj. David Richardson said two men were inside the mobile home at the time of the fire. One man escaped the home and suffered burns to his hands. The other man was found dead at the scene.

The identity of the victim has not been released. Richardson believed the two men were in their 70s.

Authorities are still investigating the location and cause of the fire.