New pharmacy on its way to Mustang

By Jon Watje

Managing Editor

A new pharmacy will open in Mustang next spring.

Mustang Drug will occupy the new building next to Cash Savers Plus at 103 E. State Highway 152.

“We are planning to open this coming March,” said Selma Alami, who will be a co-owner of the pharmacy. “We are excited to be a part of this community.”

Alami is currently a pharmacist at Creative Care Pharmacy in Oklahoma City and said she and her other co-owners, David George and Phonx Hong, have been eyeing a new location in Mustang for about two years.

“Mustang is a fast-growing community and there is no independent pharmacy with no compound facility there,” Alami said. “We finally had an opportunity to open a location there and we are very excited about it.”

Bison Custom Construction is the contractor for the building project and owner, Carl Britton, said the pharmacy will have some unique features.

“It will be just over 1,500 square feet and will include a drive-thru,” Britton said. “It will also have a compound facility.”

Mustang Drug will be one of the first pharmacies that will be compliant with the U.S. Pharmacopeial Convention’s updates and regulations (USP Chapter 800). This updates the current USP 797 regulations regarding the handling of hazardous drugs in compounding pharmacies, hospital pharmacies and medical centers.

These new regulations and guidelines will offer more protection to pharmacists and workers to ensure safe handling of chemotherapy and other hazardous drugs.

“We will be ready to roll with these new regulations when we open,” Alami said. “We will be a very fluid pharmacy and ready to always change to meet these regulations. We will be able to offer innovative services and more clinical services than the big chain pharmacies in the area.”

The addition of Mustang Drug is just one of several commercial building projects in the city.

A new storage facility, called Mustang Mini Storage, will be constructed at 201 N. Pine Terr., just north of the Bronco 66 convenience store. Yukon National Bank has submitted plans for a 2,412-square foot building at 1300 N. Mustang Road, Verizon Wireless is building a 2,587-square foot retail building at 318 E. State Highway 152 and work is now underway on a Hampton Inn and Suites at 1300 E. State Highway 152.