Young Bulldogs team takes down Union City, 68-44

By Jon Watje

Managing Editor

The Minco Bulldogs are a young group, but have already shown potential after winning the first two games of the season.

Minco hosted their rival, Union City, on Friday night and beat the Tigers, 68-44.

“Union City got up on us early and hit some three-pointers and led us by one point after the first quarter,” said Minco coach Cache Hill. “We turned things around in the second quarter.”

After the slow start, the Bulldogs took control of the game in the second quarter and led Union City, 34-22, at halftime.

The Bulldogs played better defense in the second half.

“We started contesting shooters better and Union City got into foul trouble, which helped out a lot,” Hill said.

Minco went on to win the game, 68-44, to go 2-0 on the season.

Junior Cade Shirley racked up 28 points in the game, followed by 22 points from junior Josh Ward.

Hill said he was very happy with his team’s performance.

“We are a very young team,” he said. “We only have two seniors on the team and of the 12 total players we have, four of those are freshman. Jacob Stewart and Charles Sanders are our two seniors and we have some younger guys that will be playmakers for us, like Max Morrison.”

The Bulldogs played their first game of the season against Cordell and won the game, 45-41.

“Winning the first two games of the season is big for us,” Hill said.