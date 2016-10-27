Child pornographer arrested at his Mustang home

Members of the Canadian County Sheriff’s Office arrested Darrell Brock, 43 of Mustang on Wednesday after he unknowingly shared child pornography with members of the Internet Crimes against Children (ICAC) task force.

Brock, who was arrested at his house at the 1100 block of W Churchill Way, was found sitting in his living room watching TV when deputies executed the search warrant Wednesday early evening. Brock, who was cooperative with investigators, told investigators he knew the process of a search warrant because he used to work at a jail. Investigators learned Brock used to work as a jailer at Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office.

The investigation began earlier last week when investigators determined child pornography was being shared from a computer at Brock’s home located in Mustang. After securing a search warrant for the residence, investigators traveled to Mustang, made contact with Brock and were able to obtain a full confession after they located multiple micro SD cards where the child porn was being shared from his cellular phone using WIFI.

Investigators executed a forensic examination on scene, and were able to verify he was in possession of child pornography. In addition to photographs, investigators also collected various pornographic videos of children ranging from four to fifteen years of age being raped by male adults.

“It’s disturbing that a former Oklahoma County Jailer whose job was to keep criminals locked up, was in fact breaking the law himself after he knew what the consequences are,” said Chris West, Canadian County Undersheriff.

Investigators seized multiple electronic devices from the home for examination, and then transported Brock to the Canadian County Jail, where he was booked on one count of Aggravated Possession of Child Pornography. His bond was established at $100,000, and he remains in Custody

“People who distribute child pornography causes the victim of the photographs and videos to relive their horrifying moments. People who distribute these rape videos and pictures use it as currency to gain more child pornography for their sick and twisted fantasies,” West said.

The Sheriff’s Internet Crimes against Children unit continues to operate under the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigations ICAC Task Force.